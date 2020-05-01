WESTERLY — For the longest time, Nick Turo was a football player.
He played in the Westerly Peewee program as a youngster, and even in his first two years of high school he spent his autumns wearing shoulder pads.
He was not one who started running during his youngest days.
"My first year running was in seventh grade. I saw my brother doing it and I wanted to try. I came in wanting to be a sprinter," Turo said. "The first day, we ran a mile in practice. If you ran under a certain time you went with the distance guys. My time was under that, so I went with the distance guys."
Turo ran in middle school and during the indoor and outdoor track seasons his first two years of high school.
"I remember as a freshman I was pretty good, maybe the second- or third-best runner on the team. I knew I had potential," Turo said. "But the summer before my junior year I put in a lot of time running with some of my teammates. It was then that I knew this was what I wanted to pursue."
Last fall, Turo was first-team All-Southern Division and All-Class B in cross country.
He missed third-team All-State by one spot at the state meet. Rhode Island was loaded with cross country talent this season, as La Salle Academy and Bishop Hendricken finished 1-2 at the New England championships. La Salle finished the season ranked No. 6 nationally and Hendricken had been nationally ranked earlier in the fall.
Turo was second-team Southern Division and third team Class B in the 1,500 during the indoor season.
Now, Turo, a senior, will get his opportunity at the next level as a preferred walk-on at the University of Hartford. He will be running cross country, indoor track and outdoor track for the Hawks.
"I contacted the coach about halfway through the indoor season, and she said they would love to have me in their program," Turo said. "And they had my major."
Turo was looking for a good fit both academically and athletically. He plans to major in radiological technology and work as an X-ray tech some day.
"Based on my high school times, they said I would probably run the 1,500 or mile, maybe the 1,000 and a couple of 3,000s," Turo said. "I want to contribute to the team as much as I can."
Unfortunately for Turo and his teammates, the spring outdoor season was wiped out by the coronavirus.
"I'm definitely disappointed. Last year after the state meet I was already making goals for this year's state meet," Turo said. "Not being able to fulfill those is pretty heartbreaking."
But the pandemic has reinforced lessons Turo had already learned. He was also thankful for the help he has had along the way.
"Always treat every meet or every practice as your last. You never know when something is going to happen," Turo said. "I'd also like to give a shout-out to my teammates, my family and just my coaches."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.