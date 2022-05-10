WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed first in the 1,500 at the Sgt. Brian St. Germaine Invitational track and field meet on Monday.
Serra topped the field with a time of 4:06.90.
Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato and Joey Murdock combined to win the 4x800 (8:53.74).
Robbie Wade placed fourth in the 400 (52.53).
Westerly next competes in the Southern Division championship meet on Saturday at Coventry at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
