NEW YORK — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed 18th in the Rising Stars 800 race at the New Balance Nationals indoor track meet on Sunday at the Armory.
Serra turned in a time of 2:00.02 among the 29 runners in the race.
Antonio Bravo of Gaels High in New Rochelle, N.Y., was first in 1:55.51.
— Keith Kimberlin
