PROVIDENCE — Jake Serra placed second in two races in the Southern Division boys indoor track meet on Thursday, helping to the Bulldogs to a fifth-place finish.
Serra competed in one of the closest races of the night in the 1,500. He posted a time of 4:11.23 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
South Kingstown's Antonio Capalbo won the race in a time of 4:11.10, a difference of 0.13 seconds. Serra was also second in the 1,000 (2:40.69).
Westerly finished with 49 points. North Kingstown won the event with 115 points, and Portsmouth was second with 104.
Westerly's Anthony Gioia was second in the long jump (19-8½).
Robbie Wade placed fourth in the 300 (38.33) as did Nick Cozzolino in the 3,000 (9:17.18).
Jake Delicato contributed a fifth-place finish in the 600 (1:30.13), and Brandon Tallardy was sixth in the 300 (39.01).
The 4x200 relay team of Wade, Delicato, Gioia and Tallardy finished third (1:38.8).
Delicato, Wade, Murdock and Tallardy finished third in the 4x400 (3:44.31).
Joey Murdock, John Gingerella, Chris Pendola and Roan Doyle placed fifth in the 4x800 (9:28.66).
— Keith Kimberlin
