PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Joey Guarnieri and Jake Serra each won a race during a boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Guarnieri was first in the 55 dash (6.89) and Serra topped the field in the 600 (1:26.88). Guarnieri placed second in the 300 (36.88), just .07 seconds behind Bishop Hendricken's Brandyn Durand.
Tanner Kelly finished third in 600 (1:27.40). Nick Cozzolino was fifth in the 3,000 (9:51.90).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Kelly, Guarnieri, Serra and Delicato placed third (4:05.01).
Team scores were not kept at the meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
