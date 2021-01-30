PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Joey Guarnieri finished second in the 300 and fifth in the 55 dash during a Dwyer Division boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Guarnieri turned in a time of 37.83 in the 300, just .45 seconds behind South Kingstown's Amani Rojee. Guarnieri finished with a 6.97 in the 55 dash.
Jake Serra placed fourth in the 1,000 (2:47.64) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:15.58). Brandon Tallardy placed fifth in the 600 (1:36.55), and Tanner Kelly was fifth in the 1,000 (2:49.76).
Robbie Wade, Ryan Scanapieco, Guarnieri and Jake Delicato placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:43.70).
Wade, Guarnieri, Scanapieco and Delicato finished third in the 4x400 (3:55.62).
— Keith Kimberlin
