PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Joe Guarnieri finished second in the 300 and third in the 55 dash during a Dwyer Division boys indoor track meet Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Guarnieri finished with a time of 37.70 in the 300 and 6.96 in the 55 dash.
Team scores are not being kept at indoor meets this season.
Tanner Kelly finished third in the 600 (1:28.02) and Jake Serra was fourth (1:29.61). Kelly placed fifth in the 1,500 (4:40.69) and Serra was sixth (4:42.80).
Nick Cozzolino placed sixth in the 3,000 (10:03.32).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Robbie Wade, Kelly, Serra and Guarnieri finished third (4:03.71).
— Keith Kimberlin
