PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Delicato finished sixth in the 400 at the boys junior varsity track and field state championship meet on Monday at Conley Stadium.
Delicato finished with a time of 54.58.
Westerly was 26th with one point. Cumberland was first with 98, and Bishop Hendricken was second with 73.
Westerly will next compete in the state meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.