PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Christian Dejour was fourth in the 100 and Robbie Wade placed sixth in the 400 at the boys track and field state championship meet on Saturday.
Dejour finished with a time of 11.43 on the Conley Stadium track. Wade turned in a 51.62.
Dejour, Wade, Noah Roberts and Jake Delicato placed eighth in the 4x400 (3:38.06).
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the New England championships in Bangor, Maine, on Saturday.
Westerly finished 23rd in the team standings with nine points. Bishop Hendricken captured its 27th state title with 113 points. La Salle was second with 77.
— Keith Kimberlin
