WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Christian Dejour won the 100 and placed third in the 200 at the Southern Division boys track and field championships on Sunday.
Dejour had a time of 11.08 in the 100 and 23.29 in the 200. Westerly was sixth in the meet with 57 points. North Kingstown finished first with 153 and East Greenwich was second with 122.
Robbie Wade was second in the 400 (51.17) and fourth in the 200 (23.48). Noah Roberts finished third in the 800 (2:05.52). Luke Nelson placed seventh in the triple jump (35-4.5) and eighth in the long jump (18-0).
Jake Delicato placed sixth in the 800 (2:07.51). Marcos Uben was seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.92), as was Ethan DePerry in the discus (100-0).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Dejour, Wade, Delicato and Roberts finished first (3:40.27). Dejour, Wade, Delicato and Uben placed seventh in the 4x100 (51.4).
Westerly next competes in the St. Germain Inviational in West Warwick on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
