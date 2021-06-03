WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Joe Guarnieri, Jake Serra and Anthony Garcia each won events in a Southern Division boys track meet with South Kingstown and West Warwick on Tuesday.
Guarnieri was first in the 100 (11.2) and second in the 200 (23.5).
Serra won the 1,500 (4:10) and was third in the 800 (2:05.1).
Garcia took first in the long jump (18-9.5) and J.P. Gencarella was second (17-9).
Tanner Kelly was second in the 400 (53.6) and Nick Cozzolino was third in the 1,500 (4:25.4).
Team scores are not being kept in league meets this season. Westerly next hosts the Southern Division championship meet on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
