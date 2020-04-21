WESTERLY — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team earned second-team All-State recognition after its finish at the state championship meet.
Nick Turo, Sebastian Reisch, Tanner Kelly and Jake Serra combined for the second-place finish.
Aaron Tallardy, who will be running for the University of Rhode Island next season, was first-team All-Southern Division in the 600 and second team All-Class B at the same distance.
Nick Turo was second team All-Southern Division in the 1,500 and third-team All-Class B at the same distance. Joey Guarnieri was second-team All-Class B in the 300.
The 4x200 relay team of Tallardy, Guarnieri, Adrian Medina and Aiden Faubert earned second team in both the Southern Division and Class B.
The 4x800 relay team of Colby Makin, Sean Rafferty, Jake Serra and Kelly was second team in both the Southern Division and Class B.
The 4x400 relay team of Tallardy, Rafferty, Medina and Luke Marley was third-team All-Southern Division.
The 4x400 relay team of Faubert, Brandon Tallardy, Medina and Marley was second-team All-Class B.
Westerly was fourth at both the Southern Division and Class B meets and 10th at states.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.