PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x1-mile relay finished third in the Division II Knights of Columbus Relays on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Jake Serra posted a time of 19:57.80.
Westerly will open the Southern Division season on Monday at Coventry at 5 p.m. East Greenwich will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
