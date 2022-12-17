PROVIDENCE — Westerly High placed in the top six in two relays at the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Invitational boys indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Jake Delicato, John Gingerella, Noah Roberts and Roan Doyle combined for a fourth in the 4x800 (9:08.45). Delicato, Gingerella, Christian Dejour and Terrell Hill placed fifth in the 4x400 (3:54.59).
Delicato also finished sixth in the 600.
— Keith Kimberlin
