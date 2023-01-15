PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Robbie Wade placed second in the 400 at the East Coast Invitational boys indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Wade turned in a time of 53.22. St. Raphael's Pedro Mayol won the race in 52.08, .74 seconds ahead of Wade.
Christian Dejour finished sixth in the 200 (23.87).
Westerly 4x400 relay team of Dejour, Wade, John Gingerella and Noah Roberts was sixth in 3:41.87.
The 4x200 team of Noah Manfredi, Deour, Wade and Gingerella placed 10th (1:40.27).
— Keith Kimberlin
