WEST WARWICK — Robbie Wade finished first in one event and second in another, but Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division boys track and field meets on Monday.
Wade topped the field in the 400 (52.0) and was second in the 200 (23.2).
Westerly (1-5) lost to South Kingstown, 71-53, and West Warwick, 105-40.
Christian Dejour won the 200 (23.1) and Jake Delicato was second in the 800 (2:06.8).
Third-place finishers were Noah Roberts (800, 2:10.6), Luke Nelson (triple jump, 35-5), Ethan DePerry (discus, 93-3) and Shep Simmons (shot put, 38-1).
Wade, Dejour, Roberts and Delicato won the 4x400 (3:40.3).
Westerly next hosts Prout, Chariho and Narragansett on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
