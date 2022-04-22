EAST LYME — Ryan Turner finished first in two events for Stonington High in a boys track and field meet with East Lyme, Fitch and New London on Friday.
Team scores were not kept and relays were not run.
Turner was first in the 400 (54.1) and the high jump (6-2).
Josh Mooney won the javelin (170-7), placed second in the discus (113-8) and took third in the shot put (40-6¾).
Steven Wilk finished first in the 300 hurdles (48.4) and third in the triple jump (35-1). Sam Montalto placed first in the 200 (23.4), as did Ryan Orr in the 800 (2:03.4).
Second-place finishers were Payton Neale (100, 11.6), Sergio de Oliveria (1,600, 5:02) and Benjamin Stamm (pole vault, 10-6).
Stonington will next host Windham and Grasso Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
