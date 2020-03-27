WESTERLY — Aaron Tallardy says if he knew this was going to happen he might have taken a different perspective on the conclusion of the indoor track season.
"I enjoy outdoor [track] more, but if I had known this was coming I would have enjoyed indoor way more than I did," said Tallardy, a senior, middle-distance runner at Westerly High.
Tallardy is, of course, referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has delayed and possibly wiped out the spring high school sports season.
"It really stinks, it's been really tough. It's really hard when you are not competing. This is where I get a lot of my motivation. I have still been training, but I haven't been able to run with my friends in two weeks," Tallardy said.
Tallardy was hoping for big things this spring after breaking the school indoor record in the 800 with a time of 1:57.09 during a February meet in Boston. Last spring, he ran a 1:59.51 outdoor to finish second at the Class B meet. Outdoor times are usually faster meaning Tallardy would have been in for a good season.
"At this point, I'm just hoping for a shortened season," Tallardy said.
Tallardy will still have more running to do in his career beyond high school. He has been accepted as a preferred walk-on at the University of Rhode Island.
Preferred walk-ons receive a spot on the team, but do not receive athletic scholarships.
"I've always had an interest in going to URI and I met with the coach my freshman year and have been in contact with them since," Tallardy said.
Tallardy finished fourth in the 600 at the state indoor meet this February in 1:24.49. But the field was loaded.
St. Raphael sophomore Darius Kipyego won the race in 1:21.77. Kipyego went on to win the New England championship and ran the third fastest time in the country during a meet in December. Kipyego was second in the 800 last summer at the Pan American U20 Games in Costa Rica.
Koyla Markov-Riss of Moses Brown, who finished second at the state meet in the 600, later placed sixth at the New Englands.
But Tallardy sees such competition as a blessing.
"I would much prefer to have guys that are significantly faster than not. It's harder to run faster times alone. I want to have someone to chase and not be chased," Tallardy said.
He first started running when he was in sixth grade as a member of the cross country team.
"I used to do baseball and I decided I didn't like baseball," Tallardy said. "My parents told me I had to do a sport, so I did cross country. I had never even heard of it before. I liked the guys [on the team]."
Tallardy said he has learned many things during his time at Westerly High.
"I think one of the biggest things is even the most minuscule things can matter in the long run," Tallardy said. "And mentality is definitely a huge factor when it comes to racing. Going to a race with a bad mindset will guarantee you will not succeed."
Tallardy has been accepted into the College of Engineering at URI. He hopes to some day be a computer engineer working with the technology and hardware of a computer.
He knows URI will be a big step up in competition.
"Obviously, I want to get faster and I want to continue to be competitive. I hope not to be too overwhelmed," Tallardy said. "In high school, I tend to go out hard and hold on as long as I can. But in college they definitely run the second half of the race harder. I will have to adjust to that."
Tallardy likes competing.
"It's mostly finishing the race and know you did well that motivates you. I'm not ready to give that up yet," Tallardy said.
What advice would he give to an incoming freshman?
"Listen to the coaches, they know what they are doing. I know, for me, my freshman year I thought they were overly tough," Tallardy said. "I think the biggest thing going into freshman year is realizing the coaches want you to do good. They are looking out for you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.