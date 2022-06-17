PHILADELPHIA — Stonington High's 1,600 sprint medley relay finished first in the rising stars race at the New Balance nationals track and field meet on Friday.
Lucian Tedeschi, Jason Morse, Ryan Orr and Ryan Gruczka combined for a time of 3:34.16 at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field. Stonington competed as Bears TC in the event. The race was divided into five heats; Stonington competed in the final heat.
Motor City TC of Michigan was a close second, turning in a time of 3:34.32 in the second heat.
Varsity events at the meet are divided into two categories, championship and rising stars, based on qualifying times.
— Keith Kimberlin
