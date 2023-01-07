STORRS, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in two events and second in another in an ECC developmental boys indoor track meet at the University of Connecticut on Friday.
Mooney was first in the 55 hurdles (7.79) and the high jump (5-8). He was second in the 55 dash (6.85).
Stonington took the top three spots in the 600 with Ryan Gruczka leading the way in 1:24.26. He was followed by Anders Dahl (1:29.93) and Oliver Cooke (1:30.07).
Stonington's Hagen Drake, Cayden Trementozzi, Matthew Turrisi and Benjmain Mahoney placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:43.40).
In the girls portion of the meet, Stonington's Marin Singletary won the long jump (14-10.5). Addison Labbe was third in the 1,600 (5:53.86) as was Iliana Rashleigh in the 600 (1:50.19).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.