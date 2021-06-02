NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High sophomore Josh Mooney finished first in the 110 hurdles and second in two other events at the Class M track and field championships Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.
Mooney posted a time of 14.65 in the 110 hurdles, going under the 15.0 barrier for the first time in his career. He was also second in the 300 hurdles (39.87), 0.20 seconds out of first.
Mooney also placed second in the javelin with a throw of 160.
David Wing finished fifth in the javelin (146-7). Ryan Gruczka placed sixth in the 1,600 (4:28.54) and the 3,200 (9:49.11).
Ryan Orr contributed an eighth in the 800 (2:02.70).
Stonington finished eighth in the team standings with 37 points. Haddam-Killingworth won the event with 90, and Seymour was second with 56.5.
— Keith Kimberlin
