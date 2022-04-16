BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the Lady Hawks Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
Mooney posted a time of 15.43 in the hurdles and threw the javelin 174-8. He was sixth in the 100 (11.58).
Ryan Gruczka was first in the 3,200 (10:21.29), and John Cannella was fourth (10:38.74). Gruczka was also fourth in the 1,600 (4:33.84).
Benjamin Stamm placed second in the pole vault (10-0), as did Ryan Orr in the 400 (52.09). Phoenix Glaza was fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.6) and sixth in the high jump (5-6).
Steven Wilk contributed a fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.18).
Anders Dahl, Billy deCastro, Jason Morse and Landon Pelletier finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:59.18).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.