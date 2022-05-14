EAST HARTFORD — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the 90th annual Greater Hartford Outdoor Track & Field Invitational.
Mooney turned in a time of 15.14 in the hurdles and threw the javelin 164-10.
Ryan Orr placed first in the 800 (1:58.28). Ryan Gruczka was second in the 1,600 (4:23.43).
The 4x400 relay of Oliver Cooke, Will Sawin, Gruczka and Orr placed third (3:31.32). Cooke, Billy deCastro, Anders Dahl and Jason Morse finished fourth in the 4x800 (8:45.62).
— Keith Kimberlin
