BOSTON — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished third in the 60 hurdles establishing a state record at the New Balance Nationals on Sunday at the Track at New Balance.
Mooney posted a time of 7.80 in the Championship race, the highest level of competition at the event. Mooney's finish earned him All-American honors.
Mooney had also turned in a time of 7.80 in an earlier round of the event, which bettered the previous state record established by NFA's Myles Bradley in 2005 at 7.88.
Abdoul Sy-Savane of Braselton, Georgia, won the event in 7.59. Jayden Douglas, of Columbus, Ohio, was second in 7.72.
Stonington High's sprint medley relay team finished third overall in the Rising Stars division on Friday.
Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke, Anders Dahl and Ryan Gruczka combined for a time of 3:37.60.
Gruczka had an anchor time of 1:56.54 in the 100 as Stonington won its heat.
— Keith Kimberlin
