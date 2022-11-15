STONINGTON — For some, making the decision about what college to attend can be challenging.
For Stonington High's Josh Mooney, an All-State track and field athlete, it was the exact opposite.
The University of Connecticut was first on his list.
"It wasn't a hard decision for me to make," Mooney said Monday after a signing a national letter of intent in the school's auxiliary gym before about 100 friends, family, classmates and school officials. "I am an in-state kid so the University of Connecticut kind of made sense. The first day of my visit I was on a tour and it just felt like home."
Mooney will primarily be competing as a decathlete for the Huskies.
Last season, he won the state decathlon championship with a school-record 6,331 points to rank him among the top 10 performers in the country.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles and the 100. He finished in the top three in three other events on his way to the title.
With another indoor and outdoor season still to go, Mooney has already put together one of most impressive track resumes in school history.
In addition to winning the decathlon, he was first in the State Open in the 110 hurdles and second in the event at the New England championships in a school-record time of 14.28.
He won the javelin at the Class M meet, helping the Bears capture the state title. He placed third in the event at the Open and eighth at New Englands. He also won the javelin at the ECC championships with a school-record throw of 184 feet.
Mooney finished second in the decathlon as a sophomore and that performance attracted some attention.
"Over that summer a couple of big schools reached out to my coach to get in touch with me," Mooney said. "I think that is when I figured I might be good at this."
Mooney said he will compete in indoor and outdoor track for the Huskies. He expects to compete in singular events in preparation for the multi-event competitions at the end of the season.
Mooney knows adjustments will have to made at the next level.
"The discus weight goes up, the shot put weight goes up and the hurdles go up 3 inches," said Mooney, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs between 170-180 pounds. "That will take some getting used to. But just like all things in, life I will get over it.
"I just want to do the best I can, score points for the team and, hopefully, we can win some Big East championships and compete at the national level."
Mooney, who is receiving a partial athletic scholarship, plans to major in kinesiology, physical therapy or occupational therapy.
As for the near future with the Bears, Mooney said, "I definitely want to do as much as I can this season, have fun and keep competing to the best of my ability. I want to try and make my marks even better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.