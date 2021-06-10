NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney scored in three events at the State Open track and field meet and established a school record along the way Thursday at Willow Brook Park.
The sophomore placed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.44. He trailed Haddam-Killworth's Eamon Sweeney, who won the race, by .02 seconds. Mooney's time was a school record breaking the previous record of 14.53 by Cam Whalen at the ECC championships in 2018.
Mooney was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 39.92. He finished fourth in the javelin with a throw of 169-02.
Mooney scored all 17 of Stonington's points, good for 13th place. Hillhouse won the team competition with 50 points and Hall was second among the 59 teams that scored with 44.
Stonington's Lila Rich tied for fifth in the pole vault clearing 10-0.
Rich scored all of Stonington's 3.5 points, good for 50th among the 63 teams that scored. Danbury claimed the team title with 44 points while Glastonbury had 38.
— Keith Kimberlin
