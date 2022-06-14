NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney leads the state decathlon after the first day, but a familiar foe is a close second.
Mooney posted a total of 3,376 points after five events on Tuesday at Willow Brook Park. Michael Johnson of Lewis Mills is second with 3,245, a difference of 131 points.
Johnson edged Mooney for the Class M 110 hurdles state title on June 2. Mooney returned the favor four days later, edging Johnson for the State Open title in the same event. And on Saturday, Johnson earned the New England title and Mooney was second.
Mooney won the 100 (11.17), was second in the long jump (20-3¾), second in the shot put (40-½), fifth in the high jump (5-10) and eighth in the 400 (52.66) on Tuesday. Mooney finished second in the decathlon last year.
Stonington's Phoenix Glaza is 21st with 2,684 points. He was 32nd in the 100 (12.10), 24th in the long jump (18-1), 14th in the shot put (34-3½), fifth in the high jump (5-10) and 42nd in the 400 (59.03).
The event continues today with the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500.
— Keith Kimberlin
