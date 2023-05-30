NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won three events, two of them in meet-record times, as the Bears finished fourth in the Class M state meet on Tuesday at Willow Brook Park.
Mooney, a senior, won the 110 hurdles (13.9) and the 300 hurdles (38.42). Both times were Class M meet records. He also finished first in the javelin with a throw of 182-0.
Stonington, the defending Class M champion, compiled 50 points. Tolland edged Suffield for the title, 78-77. Ledyard was third with 60.
Ryan Gruczka placed second in the 1,600 (4:18.74), third in the 800 (1:57.66) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:04.26). Gruczka finished with 19 points in the meet earning All-State recognition.
Quinn Felderman also scored for the Bears contributing a eight-place showing in the 400 (52.85).
In the girls portion of the meet, Peyton Vanderstreet scored for the Bears with an eighth in the 3,200 (11:54.24).
Mooney and Gruczka will next compete in the State Open event on Monday in New Britain at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
