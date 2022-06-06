When Stonington High's Josh Mooney lost to Lewis Mills' Michael Johnson in the Class M 110 hurdles race last week, it might have been a blessing in disguise for the Bears junior.
"I think I was definitely more relaxed this week," Mooney said Monday from the State Open track and field championships. "I think a lot of pressure was off and it helped me race better. I didn't have the pressure of everybody expecting me to win."
Mooney turned in a career-best, school-record time of 14.37 to win the event at New Britain's Willow Brook Park. He edged Johnson (14.40) by 0.03 seconds. Mooney bettered his previous school mark of 14.40 set at last year's State Open meet.
Stonington also had another Open champion: Ryan Orr finished first in the 800 in 1:55.38.
Mooney had the lead by the first hurdle, he said, but Johnson continued to close as the race progressed.
"I knew I had a good lead, but I could feel him closing. I knew I just had to finish clean over the last few hurdles," Mooney said. "It has definitely been a goal of mine [to win the Open title]. I don't think it has set in yet. It feels really good."
Mooney, a junior, also finished third in the javelin with a throw of 175-10. He only got to throw twice in the event due to the timing of the hurdles preliminary round.
For Orr, Stonington's second individual winner of the day, it was a different path to becoming an Open champion.
Orr came into the meet with the 15th-best seed time of 1:59.36. That time left him out of the final heat, where the runners with better seed times were competing.
So, Orr changed his approach to the race.
"I was definitely disappointed my seed time placed me in the second heat. I just wanted to take that first 400 out fast and hopefully qualify for New Englands. My mindset was to enjoy the race," Orr said.
Orr said he usually prefers to kick with about 300 meters left. But on Monday, he started his kick about 50 meters sooner. He was concerned he might run out of gas.
"I opened it up and I was surprised how much I had left in my legs," he said. "I just used my arms the last 100."
Orr easily won the heat with a time of 1:55.38, surpassing his previous personal-best of 1:57.45 at the ECC meet on May 23.
"My goal was to run 1:56.4 to qualify for the New Balance Nationals," Orr said. "It was pretty shocking."
Orr still had to wait out the final heat to see how his time would stack up.
"As I finished, I didn't look back at the clock. At the time I was so exhausted, I was working my way back to get some water and heading to the bathroom when my coach found me and said I might have won," Orr said.
Sure enough, his time held up. Gabriel Sisk of Hall won the third heat in 1:55.64, 0.26 seconds behind Orr.
"It feels incredible, especially since I didn't qualify for the Open last season," Orr said. "All the work I have put in is starting to pay off."
Ryan Gruczka also scored for the Bears with an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:19.94).
Stonington finished fifth in the team standings with 27 points, its best finish and most points in at least 15 years.
In the girls meet, Stonington's Nancy Inthasit placed eighth in the 100 (12.72), scoring one team point. Sheehan won the team title with 37 points. Joel Barlow was second with 37.
Mooney and Orr qualified for the New England meet on Saturday at Willow Brook Park at 10 a.m. Gruczka and Inthasit are alternates.
