STONINGTON — Stonington High's Rhys Hammond learned a valuable lesson at the State Open outdoor track championships last spring.
Hammond was leading the 800 with 50 meters to go when he made a fundamental mistake.
"He was thinking about what he was going to do after he won the race. He lost his focus in the last 50 meters, mentally he got outside of the race," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said.
Hammond ended up getting passed and wound up third.
"After the race, he told me that would never happen again," Bowne said.
That experience and a growing maturity as a runner blossomed into an outstanding indoor season for Hammond.
He earned All-New England honors when he won the 1,000 at the New England championships in Boston. He became the first Stonington athlete to win a New England title.
Hammond also won the event at the State Open and the Class M state meet, earning All-State honors for those performances. He was first-team All-ECC Division II after winning the 1,600 and the 1,000 at the championship meet.
Hammond won the 1,000 at the Yale Invitational in meet-record time. His times in the event ranked in the top five in the country for most of the season.
"It was just incredible the season he had," Bowne said.
Hammond, who will be running at Cornell next season, also became a better runner during his indoor campaign.
"He ran the races he wanted to run. Last year, the pack got really tight and some races started out slow, which is not his style. Some like to hang back and kick at the end," Bowne said. "That is not how he likes to do it. This year he was more focused on running his race first."
Hammond qualified for the indoor nationals in New York in the 800, but the event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think he would have had a good chance to be an All-American," Bowne said.
Hammond, Chase Flynn, Christian Hudson and Andrew Castagliuolo earned Class M All-State honors for winning the 1,600 sprint medley relay.
Flynn, a senior, was also first team All-ECC Division II in the 600.
"He had an awesome year. He was really sick in January, but by the end of the month he came on strong," Bowne said. "He had a great day at states and the Open. He was proud to make it to New Englands."
Freshman Ryan Gruczka earned first-team All-ECC Division II recognition in the 3,200 and honorable mention in the 1,600.
"He's a talented runner," Bowne said. "We have a lot of good young talent on the team and he is a part of that group."
Stoningtons 4x400 relay of George Limberakis, Andrew Castagliuolo, Flynn and Hammond were first-team ECC Division II.
Bobby Lewis was honorable mention in the pole vault.
Three relay teams earned ECC honorable mention recognition. They were Hudson, Castagliuolo, Lucian Tedeschi and George Limberakis in the 4x180; Filip Aubrecht, Jason Morse and Nathan Huynh in the 4x720; and Tedeschi, Joshua Mooney, Ben French and Flynn in the 1,440 sprint medley.
Stonington won the ECC Division II championship, finished fifth at the Class M meet and tied for 13th at the Open.
