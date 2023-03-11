Track photo
Stonington's sprint medley relay, front, from left, Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke; back, Ryan Gruczka and Anders Dahl at the New Balance Nationals in Boston. | Photo courtesy Ben Bowne

Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke, Anders Dahl and Ryan Gruczka

BOSTON — Stonington High's sprint medley relay team finished third overall in the Rising Stars division at the New Balance Nationals on Friday at the Track at New Balance.

Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke, Anders Dahl and Ryan Gruczka combined for a time of 3:37.60.

Gruczka had an anchor time of 1:56.54 in the 100 as Stonington won its heat.

— Keith Kimberlin

