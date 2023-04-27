LEDYARD — Hagen Drake finished first in the triple jump and second in the 300 hurdles as Stonington High lost to Ledyard, 111-39, in an ECC Division II boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Drake finished 39-½ in the triple jump and turned in a time of 46.2 in the 300 hurdles.
Landon Pelletier won the 400 (54.2) and Ryan Gruczka took first in the 800 (1:59.0).
Quinn Felderman was second in the 200 (24.8) and third in the 400 (54.5). Zach Anderson placed second in the shot put (36-10) and Ashton Rose was third (36-2).
Cayden Trementozzi was third in the 200 (25.0), as was Dylan Bowes in the high jump (5-2).
Felderman, Pelletier, Anders Dahl and Gruczka won the 4x800 (8:17.9).
Stonington (3-2, 2-0 Division II) next travels to New London on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
