NEW BRITAIN — Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka combined for 34 points as Stonington High earned the Class M boys track and field state championship on Thursday.
Mooney won the javelin with a throw of 167-11 and finished second in the 110 hurdles (14.65). Michael Johnson of Lewis Mills won the race in a Class M record time of 14.35.
Gruczka finished second in the 1,600 (4:22.44) and the 3,200 (9:40.28).
Stonington finished with 76 points and Lewis Mills was second with 54. Stonington also won the Class S state crown during the indoor track season.
Gruczka, Jason Morse, Ryan Orr and Anders Dahl combined to win the 4x800 (8:11.54). Orr also finished second in the 800 (1:59.36).
Jameson Griffith placed fourth in the shot put (42-5½). Ryan Turner contributed a fifth in the high jump clearing 5-10.
Lucian Tedeschi was sixth in the 200 (23.13) and Phoenix Glaza finished seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.55).
The 4x100 relay team of Turner, Payton Neale, Sam Montalto and Tedeschi placed third (44.38).
The 4x400 relay team of Turner, Morse, Orr and Will Sawin placed fifth (3:31.48).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.