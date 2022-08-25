WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High junior Ian Clark was an unknown commodity when the spring boys outdoor track season started.
Clark, who was new to the sport, ran in just one meet during the indoor season before shutting things down due to an injury.
"He was definitely an unknown. He had shown some promise in the one meet indoors," Chariho coach Bill Haberek said.
But Clark will be far from an unknown when the next track season rolls around.
Clark earned first-team All-Class B and All-Southern Division in both the 100 and 200. He was unbeaten in the 200 during the dual meet season and lost just once in the 100.
His best time in the 100 was 11.17, 22.62 in the 200. He finished seventh at the state meet in the 100, one place from scoring.
"Ian was an absolute pleasant surprise to the team," Haberek said. "He's just explosive. Plain and simple, he's fast. Unfortunately, the experience of not running indoors might have hurt in some of the bigger meets. Along with Eli Sposato, that gives us two good sprinters for next season."
Sposato, a sophomore, was first-team All-Southern Division after winning the high jump (5-10) and the 400 (51.60) at the league championship meet.
Sposato also scored in the 400 at the state meet, placing fifth. He was the only Chariho runner to score.
Senior Joe Golas was third-team All-Class B in the 800 (2:01.78), and sophomore Noah Dinucci earned third-team Southern Division honors in the pole vault (10-0).
Chariho's 4x100 relay team of Clarke, Sposato, Nekoda Thompson and Collin Fitt earned first-team Class B (44.55).
Clark, Sposato, Thompson and Golas were second-team All-Southern Division in the 4x100 (45.69).
Chariho finished 7-2 in the dual meet season and placed seventh at the Class M meet and third at the Southern Division meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.