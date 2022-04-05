EXETER — Eli Sposato won two events and ran on two first-place relays as Chariho High opened the Southern Division boys outdoor track season with a pair of wins Tuesday.
Sposato was first in the 400 (54.5) and the high jump (5-6). He was also on the winning 4x100 (46.8) and 4x400 (3:43.3) relays.
Others on the 4x100 relay were Ian Clarke, Lucas Corah and Nekoda Thompson. The 4x400 relay also included Joe Golas, Will Steere and Cole Rinne.
Steere won the javelin (95-6) and was second in the 300 hurdles (46.5).
Clarke won the long jump (18-1½) and was second in the 100 (11.7).
Gary Gardiner was first in the shot put (38-½) and second in the discus (93-1).
Noah Dinucci was first in the pole vault (9-0), as was Kyle Ackroyd in the 3,000 (9:53.4).
Golas finished second in the 800 (2:08) and the 1,500 (4:23).
Third-place finishers were Jared Peltier, 3,000 (10:41.6); Dan O'Horo, long jump (14-6); Jake Tedeschi, javelin (89-9); Canyon Baker, shot put (32-9); and Corbin Maraia, triple jump (31-3).
The Chargers next host South Kingstown and Coventry on April 11 at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
