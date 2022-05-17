WESTERLY — Jake Serra won two races as Westerly High had a win, loss and a tie in its final Southern Division boys track and field meet of the season Monday at Augeri Field.
Serra won the 1,500 (4:12.1) and the 800 (1:59.3).
Westerly beat Narragansett, 62-44, tied Prout, 60-60, and lost to Chariho, 59-50.
Other first-place finishers were Anthony Gioia, triple jump (36-4), Ryan Scanapieco, javelin (94-4), and Navon Fry, 300 hurdles (45.6).
Luke Nelson finished second in the triple jump (35-10½) and third in the long jump (18-5½).
Robbie Wade placed second in the 400 (52.7). Matt Morrone was third in the 800 (2:08.8), as was Nick Cozzolino in the 1,500 (4:27.7).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Wade, Cozzolino and Joe Flood took first in 3:39.7.
Westerly next competes in the Class B meet on Saturday at West Warwick at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
