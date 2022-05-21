WEST WARWICK — Westerly High scored in two relays and finished eighth in the Class B boys track and field championships on Saturday.
Westerly's 4x800 relay of Jake Delicato, Nick Cozzolino, Joey Murdock and Roan Doyle placed third in 8:37.83.
Jake Serra, Delicato, Murdock and Robbie Wade finished fourth in the 4x400 in 3:39.67.
The Bulldogs compiled 22 points. South Kingstown won the meet with 92. Classical and Portsmouth tied for second with 90.
Serra also finished third in 1,500 with a season-best 4:03.42.
Anthony Gioia was fifth in the long jump (20-5) and sixth in the triple jump (38-9).
Robbie Wade placed fifth in the 400 (52.14), and Navon Fry finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.17).
Westerly will next compete in the Hendricken Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.