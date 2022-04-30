PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed third in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Serra finished with a time of 4:05.07.
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Robbie Wade finished third (3:39.78).
The Bulldogs will next host Chariho, Prout and Narragansett on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
