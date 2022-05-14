COVENTRY — Jake Serra placed second in two races as Westerly High finished sixth at the Southern Division boys track and field championships Saturday.
Serra was second in the 800 (2:00.99) and the 1,500 (4:03.53).
Robbie Wade finished third in the 400 (51.96) and fifth in the 200 (23.77) for the Bulldogs. Nick Cozzolino placed fourth in the 1,500 (4:32.06), as did Navon Fry in the 300 hurdles (44.77). Luke Nelson contributed a fifth in the long jump (18-6¾).
Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Roan Doyle, Chris Pendola, Kyle Andrews and Nick Cozzolino was fourth (9:49.44).
Westerly will next host Chariho, Narragansett and Prout on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
