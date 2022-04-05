COVENTRY — Jake Serra won the 1,500 and Jake Delicato took first in the 400, but the Westerly High boys outdoor track team dropped two decisions in a Southern Division tri-meet Monday.
The Bulldogs lost to Coventry, 73-56, and East Greenwich, 50-43. EG defeated Coventry, 71-60.
Serra placed first in the 1,500 in 4:19.38. Delicato's time in the 400 was 55.0 seconds. The two also teamed with Joey Murdock and Joe Flood to win the 4x400 (time unavailable).
Flood took second in the 100 (11.88) and 200 (24.3), and Murdock was the runner-up in the 400 (55.7). Nick Cozzolino was second in the 1,500 (4:20.87), and Anthony Gioia was second in the long jump (19-4½).
Third-place finishers were Serra in the 800 (2:04.9), Gioia in the 100 (12.09), Ryan Scanapieco in the javelin (94-6) and Luke Nelson in the long jump (17-8¾).
The Bulldogs next compete at Exeter-West Greenwich, with North Kingstown, on April 12 at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
