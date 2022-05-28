WARWICK — Westerly High's Jake Serra established a school record in the 800 at the Hendricken Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Serra placed fifth with a time of 1:56.02. Andrew Springer held the previous record of 1:56.26.
Westerly finished 29th with two points. Bishop Hendricken won the meet with 113.5.
Westerly will next compete in the state meet on Saturday at Brown University at 12:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
