EXETER — Chariho High's Finn Weeden finished first in the 800 and second in the javelin in a boys track meet with West Warwick and Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday.
Weeden had a time of 2:09.9 in the 800 and threw the javelin 92.4.
Team scores are not being kept at meets this season.
Mason Cabida placed first in the long jump (14-5) and second in the high jump (5-2).
Nekoda Thompson placed first in the triple jump and third in the 100 (11.8).
Will Steere was first in the javelin (103-8), as was Christian Manfred in the 100 (11.2). C.J. Elwell was first in the 3,000 (9:48.3), and Joe Golas took first in the 1,500 (4:18.0).
Second-place finishers were Sullivan Cummins, 1,500 (4:20.2), Miller Marcille, 800 (2:28.3), and Kyle Ackroyd, 3,000 (10:20.6).
Jonah Beasley placed third in the javelin (87-9) and the 400 (60.9). Jared Peltier was third in the 800 (2:40.5).
Weeden, Golas, Cummins and Sposato placed first in the 4x400 (3:47.0).
Thompson, Manfred, Logan Smallridge and Lucas Corah won the 4x100 (47.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.