STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won two races as the Stonington High indoor track team competed against Fitch on Saturday.
The meet actually took place outdoors and no team scores were kept. The runners still competed in indoor distances.
Mooney was first in the 300 (39.5) and the 55 hurdles (8.4). Ryan Gruczka topped the field in the 1,600 (4:49.3).
Billy deCastro won the 600 (1:41.8), and was followed by Jason Morse (1:43.6) and Oliver Cooke (1:44.5).
Chris Mooney was second in the 55 hurdles (8.9), and Phoenix Glaza was third (8.9).
Glaza won the high jump (5-4), and Chris Mooney was second at 4-10. Chris Mooney won the long jump (17-8½), and Glaza was second (16-11.5).
Luke Panciera placed second in the 12-pound shot (35-7), and Cameron Rose was third (34-10).
Lucian Tedeschi was second in the 55 dash (7.0), as was Lucas Morrison in the 300 (42.4).
The Bears' 4x200 relay team of Joshua Mooney, Tedeschi, Morison and Justin Holland finished second (1:42.4).
The 4x400 relay of deCastro, Morse, Quintin Phillips and Will Sawin finished third (4:17.1).
— Keith Kimberlin
