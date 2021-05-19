STONINGTON — NFA handed Stonington High its first boys track loss of the season, 85-65, in an ECC Division I meet Wednesday.
Stonington finished the dual-meet season 5-1.
Stonington sophomore Josh Mooney won three events for the Bears: the 110 hurdles (15.4), the 300 hurdles (40.9) and the javelin with a throw of 153-8.
David Wing was second in the javelin (147-0).
NFA's Dangelo Aristilde (11.3) edged Mooney (11.5) in the 100, his first loss in the race this season.
Stonington's Ryan Gurczka won the 1,600 (4:44.7) and the 3,200 (10:06.1). Elias Dahl finished third in the 3,200.
Luke Costanzo won the discus (114-8) and placed third in the shot put (41-5). Ryan Orr won the 800 (2:05.1).
Chris Mooney was second in the 110 hurdles (15.4), second in the 300 hurdles (43.0) and third in the long jump (18-2½). Phoenix Glaza was third (17.7).
Ryan Turner was second in the 400 (53.1) and third in the high jump (5-10).
Lucian Tedeschi was second in the 200 (23.6), and Luke Panciera was third in the discus (106-0).
Stonington's Jackson Gothie, Billy deCastro, Will Sawin and Jason Morse combined to win the 4x800 relay (9:09.9).
Stonington will next compete in the ECC Division I meet at East Lyme on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
