STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won three events, but Stonington High lost to East Lyme, 101-40, in an ECC boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mooney topped the field in the 110 hurdles (15.1), 300 hurdles (38.6) and discus (142-8).
Anders Dahl was first in the high jump (5-10) and third in the 800 (2:05.6).
Ryan Gruczka won the 800 (1:58.6) followed by teammate Landon Pelletier (2:04.6).
Dylan Bowes was second in triple jump (36-2.5) and third, in high jump (5-4). Ashton Rose finished third in javelin, (96-8).
Max DeLaRosa, Cayden Trementozzi, Ethan Cabrera and Dylan Bowes combined to win the 4x100 (49.4).
The meet closes the regular season for Stonington (4-4).
— Keith Kimberlin
