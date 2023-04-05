STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won three events, but Stonington High lost to Waterford, 79-71, in an ECC Division II boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mooney was first in the 110 hurdles (14.6), the discus (134-3) and the javelin (143-1).
Ryan Gruczka won the 800 (2:03.4) and the 1,600 (4:52.3).
Anders Dahl was first in the pole vault (10-6) and second in the 400 (53.8). Zachary Anderson was first in the shot put (36-1.5) and third in the javelin (98-0). Sergio de Oliveira won the 3,200 (10:36.6).
Hagen Drake finished second in the 300 hurdles (44.3) and third in the 110 hurdles (18.8). Landon Pelletier placed second in the 800 (2:14.2) as did Eamonn Brady in the shot put (32-3).
Cayden Trementozzi was third in the 100 (12.5) and the 200 (25.5).
Other third-place finishers were Ashton Rose (shot put, 31-½), Olin Cooper (high jump, 5-2) and Dylan Bowes (long jump 17-0).
Stonington will next compete on April 19 at Montville with Putnam and St. Bernard at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
