LEBANON, Conn. — Stonington High sophomore Josh Mooney won three races and the Bears defeated Lyman Memorial, 100-51, in an ECC out-of-division boys track meet Wednesday.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles (16.5), the 100 (11.6) and the 300 hurdles (43.0).
Luke Costanto placed first in the shot put (36-4) and discus (99-7). He was second in the javelin (115-6).
Sam Montalto won the 400 (54.7) and was second in the 200 (24.2). Lucian Tedeschi finished first in the 200 (24.1) and second in the 100 (12.2).
Ryan Orr won the 1,600 (5:04) and was second in the 800 (2:22).
Ryan Gruczka finished first in the 800 (2:09) as did David Wing in the javelin (132-5).
Brian Worth placed second in the shot put (34-7) and the discus (82-10).
Second-place finishers for the Bears were Phoenix Glaza, 110 hurdles (17.1), Ryan Turner, 400 (56.7), Ben Stamm, pole vault (8-6) and John Cannella, 1,600 (5:04).
Chris Mooney placed third in the high jump (5-4) and the long jump (17-4).
Other third-place finishers were Steve Wilk, 300 hurdles (51.5), Anders Dahl, 800 (2:27), Roland Van Duine, javelin (104-10), Ethan Allen-Fernandez, 400 (57.0) and Tony Marchigiano, discus (76-7).
The 4x400 relay team of Billy deCastro, Will Sawin, Gruczka and Allen-Fernandez finished first (3:47).
Greg Rudzinsky, Burton Corley, James Furtado and Ryan Turner won the 4x100 (47.9).
Stonington next hosts Ledyard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
