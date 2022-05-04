MONTVILLE — Josh Mooney won four events and Stonington High defeated Montville, 123-26, in an ECC Division III boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mooney, who finished second in the state decathlon last spring, was first in the 110 hurdles (15.6), the 300 hurdles (44.8), the high jump (6-1) and the long jump (19-11). It was the first time this season Mooney has competed in the high jump and long jump.
Jameson Griffith placed first in the shot put (40-5), the javelin (94-9) and second in discus (91-3). Ryan Turner finished first in the 400 (52.8) and second in the high jump (5-10). Anthony Marchigian was first in the discus (92-0) and second in the javelin (90-1).
Payton Neale won the 100 (11.6) and was second in the 200 (23.9) and shot put (35-11).
Lucian Tedeschi finished first in the 200 (23.8) and second in the 100 (11.7).
Other first-place finishers for the Bears were Ryan Gruczka, 1,600 (4:31.1), Benjamin Stamm, pole vault (10-0), and Ryan Orr, 800 (1:58.0).
Phoenix Glaza placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.1) and third in the discus (88-0), high jump (5-4) and long jump (19-0).
John Cannella was second in the 1,600 (4:57.2) and the 3,200 (11:51.2). Anders Dahl was second in the pole vault (9-0).
Third-place finishers were Sergio de Oliveira, 1,600 (4:57.7), Jason Morse, 800 (2:10.8), Landon Pelletier, pole vault (6-6), Will Sawin, 400 (53.7), and Henry Sawin, 3,200 (12:18.4).
Steven Wilk finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.6) and third in the 110 hurdles (18.1).
Neale, Sam Montalto, Will Sawin and Tedeschi combined to place first in the 4x100 (45.0).
Morse, de Oliveira, Oliver Cooke and Billy deCastro won the 4x800 (10:34.9).
Gruczka, Dahl, Will Sawin and Orr placed first in the 4x400 (3:36.1).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.