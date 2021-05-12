STONINGTON — For the third time this season, Stonington High sophomore Josh Mooney won four events, and the Bears beat East Lyme, 94-56, in an ECC Division I boys track and field meet Wednesday.
Mooney was first in the 100 (11.0), 200 (22.8) and 110 hurdles (15.1). He also won the javelin with a throw of 150-3. His times in the running events were all season bests.
Luke Costanzo finished first in the shot put (39-10) and the discus (110-5).
Ryan Gruczka was first in the 3,200 (10:24.8) and second in the 1,600 (4:34).
Ryan Orr was first in the 800 (2:10.3). Chris Mooney was first in the 300 hurdles (45.5), second in the 110 hurdles (16.6), and third in the long jump (17-6) and the triple jump (34-3½),
Phoenix Glaza won the long jump (17-11) and was second in the high jump (5-4).
Lucien Tedeschi finished second in the 100 (11.5) and the 200 (22.9).
Ryan Turner finished second in the 400 (55.6), and Will Sawin was third (56.7). Turner was third in the high jump (5-4).
Luke Panciera was second in the shot put (39-6) and the discus (97-7). David Wing finished second in the javelin (142-7).
Steven Wilk was second in the triple jump (34-5½) and third in the 300 hurdles (48.6). James Furtado finished second in the long jump (17-7).
Third-place finishers were John Canella, 3,200 (10:49.2), and Brian Worth, discus (95-6).
Stonington's Tedeschi, Burton Corley, Furtado and Turner won the 4x100 relay (46.8).
Stonington is 4-0, 3-0 ECC Division I.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.