PLAINFIELD — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won four events and the Bears opened the ECC Division III boys outdoor track season with a 108-35 victory over Plainfield on Friday.
Mooney was first in the 100 (11.1), 110 hurdles (15.5), shot put (39-5) and javelin (172-5).
Steven Wilk finished first in the 300 hurdles (47.1), long jump (17-7½) and triple jump (37-4). He was third in the discus (91-6).
Ryan Gruczka won the 1,600 (4:38.5) and the 3,200 (10:27.4).
Ryan Turner placed first in the high jump (5-1) and was second in the 300 hurdles (49.9) and long jump (17-0).
Payton Neale was first in the 200 (24.0), second in the shot put (37-7) and third in the 100 (11.5).
Anthony Marchigiano finished first in the discus (102-11) and third in the javelin (92-9).
Sam Montalto placed first in the 400 (52.9), as did Anders Dahl in the 800 (2:11.1).
Phoenix Glaza took second in the high jump (5-6) and the 110 hurdles (17.1), and third in the 800 (2:19.0).
Sergio de Oliveira contributed a second in the 3,200 (10:33.3) and third in the 1,600 (5:03.9).
Benjamin Stamm finished second in the pole vault (9.6).
Oliver Cooke was third in the 400 (55.5), as was Nick Adamson in the 200 (25.2) and Billy deCastro in the 800 (2:19.0).
The 4x800 relay team of Dahl, Jason Morse, deCastro and Cooke finished first (9:53). The quartet also won the 4x400 (3:55.5).
Stonington next hosts Grasso Tech and Windham on April 27 at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
